REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Sherman Oaks look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Sherman Oaks via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5332 Sepulveda Blvd.




Listed at $1,475 / month, this studio apartment, located at 5332 Sepulveda Blvd., is 7.5 percent less than the $1,595 / month median rent for a studio in Sherman Oaks.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. The unit has carpeting, built-in storage features and plenty of natural lighting.

(See the complete listing here.)

4703 Coldwater Canyon Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 4703 Coldwater Canyon Ave., is listed for $1,560 / month.

The unit has carpeting, and there's the option to have it furnished. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

15354 Weddington St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 15354 Weddington St., which is going for $1,615 / month.

The unit is carpeted. According to the listing, "enjoy a quiet Sherman Oaks apartment community, centrally located and within walking distance to Ventura Boulevard."

(See the full listing here.)

5307 Sepulveda Blvd., #308




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd., listed at $1,645 / month.

In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a private deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyhousing
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News