Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Silver Lake, Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Silver Lake via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2359 Glendale Blvd., #3a
Listed at $1,825 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2359 Glendale Blvd., is 31.1 percent less than the $2,650 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Silver Lake.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. In the top-floor unit, anticipate air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
1343 Maltman Ave., #4
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1343 Maltman Ave., is listed for $2,375 / month for its 850 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
