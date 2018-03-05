REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Temple-Beaudry, Los Angeles

356 E Edgeware Rd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Temple-Beaudry are hovering around $1,600 (compared to a $2,100 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Temple-Beaudry rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

130 S Coronado St., #206




Listed at $995 / month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment, located at 130 S Coronado St., is 2.9 percent less than the $1,025 / month median rent for a studio in Temple-Beaudry.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The carpeted unit has granite countertops and ample natural lighting.

(See the complete listing here.)

356 E Edgeware Rd., #4




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 356 E Edgeware Rd., is listed for $1,450 / month for its 550 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, both tile and hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, granite countertops, great closet space and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

249 S Lafayette Park Pl., #210



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 249 S Lafayette Park Pl., which, at 438 square feet, is going for $1,564 / month.

The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and a residents' lounge. According to the listing, "Each apartment is finished with style including marble and granite counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances."

(See the full listing here.)
---

