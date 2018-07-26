Here are today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1148 N. Formosa Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1148 N. Formosa Ave. in West Hollywood, is listed for $1,695/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building offers assigned parking and shared outdoor space. In the light-filled unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, storage space, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning units and ceiling fans. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
963 N. Doheny Drive
Listed at $1,750/month, this studio is located at 963 N. Doheny Drive in West Hollywood.
The building features assigned parking for a fee, shared outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, large windows, wooden cabinetry and ample storage space. There's a $35 application fee for each adult. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks under 30 pounds are welcome with a $500 nonrefundable pet fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.
North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, is listed for $1,795/month for its 700 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, closet space and granite countertops. Water and trash are included in the price of rent. One cat is allowed with an extra fee; sorry, no dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1037 N. Ogden Drive
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1037 N. Ogden Drive in West Hollywood, which is going for $1,925/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, garden access, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a small breakfast nook. The building features assigned parking, secured entry, shared outdoor space and on-site laundry. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability and has good transit options.
1114 N. Clark St.
To round things out, there's this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1114 N. Clark St. in West Hollywood. It's being listed for $1,995/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome with a fee and a monthly pet rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
