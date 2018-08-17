Here are today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
N. Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard
First up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at N. Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,795/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats are welcome on this property with a pet deposit.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable and has good transit options.
N. Orange Grove Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at N. Orange Grove Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, listed at $1,895/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, tile countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed pending the owner's approval.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable and has good transit options.
400 N. Doheny Drive, #8
Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 400 N. Doheny Drive, #8, in West Hollywood.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, which can come furnished, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1114 N. Clark St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1114 N. Clark St. in West Hollywood, which, with 725 square feet, is going for $1,995/month.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry, on-site management and package service. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed, though weight restrictions and additional fees apply.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1136 N. Ogden Drive
Finally, over at 1136 N. Ogden Drive in West Hollywood, there's this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $2,049/month.
In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and extra storage space. Luckily for cat owners, felines are allowed with extra fees.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability and offers many nearby public transportation options.
