Here are today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood

7741 Romaine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Bouldvard




Listed at $1,850/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, is 37.8 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in West Hollywood, which is currently estimated at around $2,975/month.

Building amenities include available assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome, though weight restrictions apply.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7262 Fountain Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7262 Fountain Ave., which is going for $1,995/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property, though expect additional fees.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1023 N. San Vicente Blvd.




Listed at $2,095/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1023 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

1230 N. Sweetzer Ave., #115



And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1230 N. Sweetzer Ave., #115, which, with 681 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.

Building amenities include assigned garage parking, a swimming pool and extra storage. In the apartment, you'll find a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a wet bar, tiled floors and a patio. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

7741 Romaine St.




Finally, over at 7741 Romaine St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , going for $2,295/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers assigned parking, secured entry, on-site laundry and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)
