Here are today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for your money?Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,950, compared to a $2,990 one-bedroom median for West Hollywood as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Hollywood, via rental site Zumper , offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this West Hollywood neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This studio, situated at 1136 N. Ogden Drive, is listed for $1,695/month for its 354 square feet of space.In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, which is going for $1,850/month.Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features air conditioning, closet space and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.(See the full listing here .)Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1001 N. Gardner St.The building offers assigned parking. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, closet space and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.(Here's the listing .)This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1236 N. Sweetzer Ave., is listed for $1,995/month.Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect new flooring, a ceiling fan and ample cabinet space. Dogs and cats are not allowed.(See the listing here .)