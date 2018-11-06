REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood

1236 N. Sweetzer Ave. | Photos: Zumper

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,950, compared to a $2,990 one-bedroom median for West Hollywood as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Hollywood, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this West Hollywood neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1136 N. Ogden Drive




This studio, situated at 1136 N. Ogden Drive, is listed for $1,695/month for its 354 square feet of space.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, which is going for $1,850/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features air conditioning, closet space and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

1001 N. Gardner St.




Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1001 N. Gardner St.

The building offers assigned parking. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, closet space and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

1236 N. Sweetzer Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1236 N. Sweetzer Ave., is listed for $1,995/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect new flooring, a ceiling fan and ample cabinet space. Dogs and cats are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)
