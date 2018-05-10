Here are today's cheapest rentals in Westlake, Los Angeles

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Westlake look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Westlake via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
411 S. Rampart Blvd.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 411 S. Rampart Blvd., which, at 625-square-feet, is going for $1,495/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a stove, a ceiling fan and large windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
314 S. Occidental Blvd.
Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 314 S. Occidental Blvd., listed at $1,550/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, large windows, generous cabinet space, a ceiling fan, closet space and ample natural light. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity.
(See the listing here.)
301 N. Alvarado St., #105
Listed at $1,600/month, this 530-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 301 N. Alvarado St.
The building offers covered parking, an elevator, on-site laundry, storage space and a fitness center. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
(Here's the listing.)
128 N. Burlington Ave.
Over at 128 N. Burlington Ave., there's this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, going for $2,150/month.
In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a patio, a breakfast bar, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted.
(View the listing here.)
3221 W. Temple St.
Listed at $2,350/month, this 731-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3221 W. Temple St.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site management, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(Check out the complete listing here.)