Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals

We scoured local listings in Huntington Beach via rental site Zumper to identify the city's most lavish listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6622 Blue Heron Drive
Up first, notice this single-family home over at 6622 Blue Heron Drive. It has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, and it's 4,417 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Huntington Beach is roughly $3,900/month, this spot is currently going for $9,500/month. What makes it so steep?
In the house, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen island. You'll also find garage parking, a backyard, a swimming pool and storage space. Cats and dogs aren't permitted in this deluxe house.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has some transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
6682 Beachview Drive
Next, here's this single-family home situated at 6682 Beachview Drive. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and it spans 2,788 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Huntington Beach is approximately $3,400/month, this place is currently going for $6,500/month.
The home features a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, limestone countertops, a kitchen pantry, a patio, garage parking, a backyard and a swimming pool. The community boasts secured entry. Inhabiting this deluxe home isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
224 Goldenwest St.
And finally, here's this single-family home situated at 224 Goldenwest St. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,052 square feet in size. This home is currently listed at $6,000/month. Why so steep?
In the furnished house, you can anticipate hardwood floors, two balconies, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace, a roof deck, a backyard, a swimming pool and built-in storage features. Canines too are welcome in this palatial house.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)