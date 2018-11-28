REAL ESTATE

Inside Costa Mesa's most expensive apartments

601 Trestles. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're house hunting or not, sometimes it can be fun to look at an upmarket listing to see what kind of residences wealthier individuals can afford. So what exactly does the top of the line of Costa Mesa's rental market look like these days -- and what fancy features might someone find for these astronomical prices?

We examined local listings in Costa Mesa via rental site Zumper to discover the city's most posh listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

601 Trestles









Up first, turn your attention to this single-family home over at 601 Trestles. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and it takes up 2,379 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Costa Mesa is approximately $3,300/month, this rental is currently going for $6,350/month. Why so steep?

In the single-family home, you can anticipate an 825-square-foot covered rooftop deck; a kitchen that includes white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, a center island and stainless steel appliances; a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom; and an upgraded double sink bathroom with walk-in shower. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, additional storage space and secured entry.

Cats and dogs are not permitted in this deluxe rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

1529 Greenwich Way









Next, here's this townhouse over at 1529 Greenwich Way. It has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 1,961 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Costa Mesa is roughly $2,170/month, this home is currently going for $4,500/month.

In the single-family home, you can expect a balcony, tiled and hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated countertops and a breakfast bar. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and a roof deck with panoramic ocean views.

Inhabiting this high-end home is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1531 Greenwich Way










Finally, there's this townhouse over at 1531 Greenwich Way. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 1,961 square feet in size. This spot is currently going for $4,000/month. Why so high-priced?

In the townhome, expect ocean and city views from the rooftop deck, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, modern bathrooms and a kitchen that includes a butler's pantry, tons of counter space and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts outdoor space.

Dwelling in this deluxe rental isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
