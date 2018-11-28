Inside Costa Mesa's most expensive apartments

We examined local listings in Costa Mesa via rental site Zumper to discover the city's most posh listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
601 Trestles
Up first, turn your attention to this single-family home over at 601 Trestles. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and it takes up 2,379 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Costa Mesa is approximately $3,300/month, this rental is currently going for $6,350/month. Why so steep?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate an 825-square-foot covered rooftop deck; a kitchen that includes white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, a center island and stainless steel appliances; a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom; and an upgraded double sink bathroom with walk-in shower. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, additional storage space and secured entry.
Cats and dogs are not permitted in this deluxe rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
1529 Greenwich Way
Next, here's this townhouse over at 1529 Greenwich Way. It has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 1,961 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Costa Mesa is roughly $2,170/month, this home is currently going for $4,500/month.
In the single-family home, you can expect a balcony, tiled and hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated countertops and a breakfast bar. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and a roof deck with panoramic ocean views.
Inhabiting this high-end home is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1531 Greenwich Way
Finally, there's this townhouse over at 1531 Greenwich Way. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 1,961 square feet in size. This spot is currently going for $4,000/month. Why so high-priced?
In the townhome, expect ocean and city views from the rooftop deck, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, modern bathrooms and a kitchen that includes a butler's pantry, tons of counter space and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts outdoor space.
Dwelling in this deluxe rental isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
