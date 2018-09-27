Inside Huntington Beach's most expensive apartments

We took a look at local listings in Huntington Beach via rental site Zumper to find the city's most extravagant listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
224 Goldenwest St.
To start things off, here's this single-family home located at 224 Goldenwest St. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 3,052 square feet. This stately home is currently going for $6,000/month.
In the furnished house, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, granite countertops, a fireplace, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. There's also a swimming pool, outdoor space and a sun deck. Canines are permitted in this sumptuous abode.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
322 Fifth St.
Then, there's this townhouse located at 322 Fifth St. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,900 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Huntington Beach is roughly $2,290/month, this place is currently priced at $5,500/month. What makes it so steep?
In the furnished single-family home, you can expect a fireplace, outdoor space, an elevator, a private patio, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. As chic as this set-up might seem, cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
1200 Pacific Coast Highway, #209
Finally, check out this condo situated at 1200 Pacific Coast Highway, #209. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,046 square feet in size. This rental is currently listed at $4,850/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a patio. The building boasts garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted in this expansive house.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)