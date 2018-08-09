Inside Los Angeles's most expensive apartments

We scoured local listings in Los Angeles via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most posh listings.
Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
10550 Wilshire Blvd., #1105 (Westwood)
First, take a look at this single-family home situated at 10550 Wilshire Blvd., #1105, in Westwood. It has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,146 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is roughly $3,174/month, this rental is currently listed at an unthinkable $90,024/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a wet bar, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building has valet parking, additional storage space, concierge service, and a door person. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent residence.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
9353 Nightingale Drive (Hollywood Hills West)
Then, there's this single-family home over at 9353 Nightingale Drive in Hollywood Hills West. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it takes up 7,022 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is approximately $6,995/month, this place is currently listed at an astounding $68,500/month.
In the furnished home, you can expect air conditioning, a fireplace, a saltwater swimming pool, a movie theater, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and outdoor space. Living in this voluminous rental is a human-only thing: cats and dogs aren't permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
9115 Cordell Drive (Hollywood Hills West)
Lastly, here's this single-family home over at 9115 Cordell Drive in Hollywood Hills West. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it's 4,524 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is about $4,736/month, this stately home is currently priced at a steep $40,000/month. What makes it so pricey?
In the furnished home, you can anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry, air conditioning, a fireplace, a spa, an outdoor fire pit, a sundeck with a barbecue grill, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans.
Inhabiting this deluxe home is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)