REAL ESTATE

LA County begins plan to reshape unincorporated area of Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County has big plans for this unincorporated area around the Carson Street Silver Line Station.


Over the next 20 years, the county wants to transform it into a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly neighborhood. The plan calls for adding 2,300 homes and millions of square feet of commercial space.

The county is calling it the West Carson Transit Oriented District. The 319-acre proposed district is near the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Planners expect to see nearly 6,000 new residents and the creation of more than 3,000 new jobs. Most of the new arrivals are expected to live in apartments and condominiums.

The number of single-family homes is expected to decline by about 250.

If approved by the Regional Planning Commission, it will go to the county board of supervisors for their consideration this summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatedevelopmentreal estate developmentapartmentmetroLos Angeles CountyCarson
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Pasadena's most expensive residential rentals, revealed
Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $2,000 get you?
What will $2,100 rent you in Santa Monica, right now?
What will $2,800 rent you in Laguna Beach?
Low-income seniors find sanctuary at Immanuel Place in Long Beach
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News