The Tejon Ranch mega-development in the Antelope Valley now has the tentative approval of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.The Centennial Project is a proposed community of 19,000 homes on more than 12,000 acres near the 5 and 138 freeways.Supporters say it will bring housing and jobs.Tuesday's vote was 4 to 1, with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl dissenting.She said she was skeptical about the number of jobs and affordable housing it would create.