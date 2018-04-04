LA County will try again to develop site of old San Pedro courthouse

Los Angeles County will start over in its efforts to develop the site of the former courthouse in San Pedro. County officials have cut ties with a developer trying to put a mixed-use project on the site.Talks broke down when the developer asked for a 67 percent reduction in taxes and a free lease for the entire 66-year life of the agreement. The plan was to create housing, retail, parking, a restaurant and cultural space at the downtown San Pedro locationThe courthouse opened in 1969 and sits on 1.8 acres of prime San Pedro real estate. It has been shuttered since 2014. The location is a key connection to the city's historic downtown and the waterfront.