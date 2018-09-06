Laguna Beach's poshest residential rentals, revealed

We combed through local listings in Laguna Beach via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most posh listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2471 Riviera Drive
Starting things off with a statement, take in this beachfront single-family home situated at 2471 Riviera Drive. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 5,423 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Laguna Beach is about $10,937/month, this place is currently priced at a staggering $35,000/month. Why so pricey?
In the Spanish hacienda-style home, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood and tiled flooring, vaulted wood-beam ceilings, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a massive deck with beach views and private beach space. Inhabiting this deluxe rental is a human-only thing: pets aren't allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has some transit options.
591 Balboa Ave.
Then, there's this single-family home over at 591 Balboa Ave. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 3,537 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Laguna Beach is about $6,842/month, this rental is currently listed at a commanding $20,000/month.
In the single-family home, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace, air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, remote-controlled window shades, stainless steel Viking appliances, a butler pantry with a dumbwaiter, garage parking and a deck with ocean views. Pets are not welcome in this top-of-the-line house.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has a few nearby public transportation options.
791 Nyes Place
Finally, take a look at this single-family home located at 791 Nyes Place. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 2,675 square feet in size. This stately home is also currently priced at an unthinkable $20,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
In the single-family home, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace, ceiling fans, a wet bar, a deck with ocean views and a fire pit, a Juliet balcony in the master suite, air conditioning, a mix of tiled and hardwood flooring and wood beam ceilings. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this high-end rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
