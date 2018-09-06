REAL ESTATE

Laguna Beach's poshest residential rentals, revealed

591 Balboa Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Believe it or not, the priciest listing in today's Laguna Beach rental market is going for $35,000/month -- a mind-blowing 950 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals countrywide. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only luxury residential listing in the city. But what top-notch amenities might one come across, given these astronomical prices?

We combed through local listings in Laguna Beach via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most posh listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2471 Riviera Drive




Starting things off with a statement, take in this beachfront single-family home situated at 2471 Riviera Drive. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 5,423 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Laguna Beach is about $10,937/month, this place is currently priced at a staggering $35,000/month. Why so pricey?

In the Spanish hacienda-style home, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood and tiled flooring, vaulted wood-beam ceilings, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a massive deck with beach views and private beach space. Inhabiting this deluxe rental is a human-only thing: pets aren't allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has some transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

591 Balboa Ave.




Then, there's this single-family home over at 591 Balboa Ave. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 3,537 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Laguna Beach is about $6,842/month, this rental is currently listed at a commanding $20,000/month.

In the single-family home, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace, air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, remote-controlled window shades, stainless steel Viking appliances, a butler pantry with a dumbwaiter, garage parking and a deck with ocean views. Pets are not welcome in this top-of-the-line house.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

791 Nyes Place




Finally, take a look at this single-family home located at 791 Nyes Place. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 2,675 square feet in size. This stately home is also currently priced at an unthinkable $20,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the single-family home, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace, ceiling fans, a wet bar, a deck with ocean views and a fire pit, a Juliet balcony in the master suite, air conditioning, a mix of tiled and hardwood flooring and wood beam ceilings. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this high-end rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLaguna Beach
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Venice, explored
San Francisco: Window cracks in Millennium Tower that is leaning, sinking
What will $2,400 rent you in West Hollywood, right now?
What will $1,700 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Burt Reynolds fans, Hollywood stars mourn loss of legendary actor
DMV glitch affects 23,000 voter registrations
Chino Hills student's suicide attempt spurs action and prevention
OC girl who received letter from Obama works to save marine life
Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds, GoFundMe says
Cool Kid Micah Heard gives back through music
Jennifer Garner is out for revenge in new thriller 'Peppermint'
Show More
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
These glasses may help slow down or prevent nearsightedness in kids
DNA testing can help with fitness and nutrition
Naked man crashes car in Lake Balboa
Bicycling safety: Group tries to teach drivers, cyclists the rules of the road
More News