Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month

1448 S. Bronson Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
In the market for a new pad in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Los Angeles if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

12524 Culver Blvd.




Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 12524 Culver Blvd.

The building features gated off-street parking and on-site laundry. In the unit you'll find a gas range, a private balcony and glass sliding doors with plenty of natural light. Pet owners, perk up your ears: cats and dogs are permitted with an additional pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a peek at the complete listing here.)

1448 S. Bronson Ave., #1456 (Arlington Heights)



Here's a 920-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1448 S. Bronson Ave., #1456 that's going for $1,900/month.

In the newly renovated front corner unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building boasts off-street parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2724 Abbot Kinney Blvd., #218 (Venice)




Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 2724 Abbot Kinney Blvd., #218. It's listed for $1,895/month.

In the unit, you'll find a private balcony, a fireplace and a gas range. The building offers gated carport parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1337 N. Gardner St., #7 (Hollywood)




Finally, at 1337 N. Gardner St., #7, there's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,895/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a skylight, new wood flooring and a private balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Good news for cat lovers: purrs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

