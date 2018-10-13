Long Beach's 1st distillery breaks ground in downtown

Long Beach's first distillery has broken ground, and work has begun on Portuguese Bend in downtown at the corner of 3rd and The Promenade.The owners of Lola's and The Social List will produce what they are calling California Gin. Other spirits to be distilled include: vodka, a classic English gin, Caribbean rum, bourbon and a single malt whiskey.The name, Portuguese Bend, is a reference to the Palos Verdes Peninsula that acted as a drop-off point for alcohol during Prohibition. There will also be a restaurant, the Willmore Yards Eatery, which will pair food with craft cocktails.The inside of Portuguese Bend will be dark, giving off a speakeasy vibe. A 22-foot high wall lined with bottles and wooden light fixtures pay homage to SoCal's booze transportation during Prohibition.Guests will be able to watch the distilling process. A 600-gallon still is being made in Atlanta. Portuguese Bend is expected to open in early 2019.