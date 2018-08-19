Low-income seniors find sanctuary at Immanuel Place in Long Beach

Immanuel Place senior living facility is the former Immanuel Baptist Church in Long Beach.Through a public-private partnership, the 1922 church was converted into low-income housing for seniors.More than 400 people applied for the 25 one-bedroom apartments.Two-thirds of the residents were formally homeless.Now this former church is their sanctuary.Residents are surrounded by restored stained glass windows, a community space that includes a library and a fully restored 1963 Aeolian -Skinner organ.The Immanuel Place renovations took two years and $13.2 million to complete.The nearly 100-year-old building has also been retrofitted with energy saving features, earning it a "Built It Green" platinum certification.