Low-income seniors find sanctuary at Immanuel Place in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Immanuel Place senior living facility is the former Immanuel Baptist Church in Long Beach.
Through a public-private partnership, the 1922 church was converted into low-income housing for seniors.
More than 400 people applied for the 25 one-bedroom apartments.
Two-thirds of the residents were formally homeless.
Now this former church is their sanctuary.
Residents are surrounded by restored stained glass windows, a community space that includes a library and a fully restored 1963 Aeolian -Skinner organ.
The Immanuel Place renovations took two years and $13.2 million to complete.
The nearly 100-year-old building has also been retrofitted with energy saving features, earning it a "Built It Green" platinum certification.