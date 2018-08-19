REAL ESTATE

Low-income seniors find sanctuary at Immanuel Place in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Immanuel Place senior living facility is the former Immanuel Baptist Church in Long Beach.


Through a public-private partnership, the 1922 church was converted into low-income housing for seniors.

More than 400 people applied for the 25 one-bedroom apartments.

Two-thirds of the residents were formally homeless.

Now this former church is their sanctuary.

Residents are surrounded by restored stained glass windows, a community space that includes a library and a fully restored 1963 Aeolian -Skinner organ.

The Immanuel Place renovations took two years and $13.2 million to complete.

The nearly 100-year-old building has also been retrofitted with energy saving features, earning it a "Built It Green" platinum certification.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehousingseniorschurchLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood
What does $1,700 rent you in Pasadena, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Laguna Beach, explored
Renting in Pasadena: What will $1,900 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
1 killed, 1 injured in Santa Ana party stabbing
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Man killed after allegedly attacking sibling with knife in Culver City
Chargers defeat Seahawks 24-14 in preseason game
Backstreet Boys fans injured in storm at Oklahoma concert
Castaic Middle School teacher found days after going missing
Show More
Investigation underway after body found in Stevenson Ranch
New research looks at the connection between movement and memory
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Teams compete to pull FedEx plane 12 feet for Special Olympics
Rams defeat Raiders 19-15 in preseason opener
More News