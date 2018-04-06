REAL ESTATE

Major revitalization planned for lower LA River

Big changes are in the works for the 19-mile stretch of the Los Angeles River between the city of Vernon and the Pacific Ocean. (KABC)

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) --
Big changes are in the works for the 19-mile stretch of the Los Angeles River between the city of Vernon and the Pacific Ocean.

The long-neglected concrete waterway is often littered with trash. Officials have announced plans to revitalize the lower L.A. River.

"We've seen a lot of development along the upper river near Griffith Park, Dodger Stadium, near Chinatown. There has been almost a complete revitalization along that area," said California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

More than 150 projects are in the works, including parks where community residents and visitors can exercise and spend time along the banks of the river.

"We have so many densely populated communities here and they are in need. They are park-poor and they need exercise. They have high rates of asthma and obesity," said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

Rendon introduced the legislation that led to creation of the plan. He represents several of the more than 15 communities along the river corridor.

"The community already uses the river trail," Rendon said. "This will provide more recreational opportunities and better recreational opportunities."
