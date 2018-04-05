New details unveiled about planned San Pedro Public Market

As more of the former Ports O' Call Village in San Pedro becomes rubble, new details are being unveiled about the new San Pedro Public Market.A 30-foot-wide waterfront promenade will connect all industrial-themed buildings. The industrial look is a nod to the surrounding operations at the Port of Los Angeles.The cramped Ports O' Call will give way to several open spaces in the San Pedro Public Market, including nautical-themed play areas for children and plenty of outdoor dining and picnic space to enjoy the large ships coming into port.The entire site is 16 acres, with three-quarters of a mile of waterfront.