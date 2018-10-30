Newport Beach's priciest residential rentals, revealed

We scoured local listings in Newport Beach via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most glamorous listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4607 Perham Road (Corona del Mar)
Here's this single-family home located at 4607 Perham Road in Corona Del Mar. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it spans 7,700 square feet. This place is currently listed at an astonishing $28,500/month. What makes it so pricey?
In the single-family home, you can expect a fireplace, air conditioning, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a kitchen island, built-in wine cabinets, floor-to-ceiling windows and a music room. There's also outdoor space, garage parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this voluminous rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.
5 Longboat
Next, take a look at this single-family home located at 5 Longboat. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 4,395 square feet in size. This spot is currently listed at a jaw-dropping $26,000/month.
In the single-family home, you can anticipate several fireplaces, hardwood flooring, a library, granite countertops, a kitchen island, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, granite countertops and a dishwasher. The home also has garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. As showy as this set-up might appear, pets aren't allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.
2901 Ocean Blvd. (Corona del Mar)
Lastly, there's this single-family home over at 2901 Ocean Blvd. in Corona Del Mar. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 3,761 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is approximately $5,060/month, this place is currently listed at a staggering $24,500/month. Why so high-priced?
In the furnished unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a sauna, high ceilings, granite countertops, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and air conditioning. You can also expect to find garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Pets aren't allowed in this deluxe home.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.
