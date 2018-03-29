Old Torrance getting $6M worth in improvements

Old Torrance is getting some new improvements. Starting this summer, the historic downtown will get more than $6 million in improvements. City officials say the improvements will come in four separate projects.Projects on Cravens Avenue will get $2 million. Those improvements include enlarging the traffic island at Cravens Avenue and Torrance Boulevard, and complete reconstruction of the deteriorating road.Transportation improvements will receive $2.3 million in funding, some of which will go to a dedicated bike lane for Arlington Avenue.Resurfacing streets will also be among the improvements, with $1.8 million marked for the effort. Eighty percent of the money will be spent in Old Torrance. The city wants to encourage more bicycle riders and pedestrians to come to the historic downtown.