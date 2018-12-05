Pasadena estate named historic monument by city council

A grand estate in Pasadena is the city's newest historic monument. The property at 200 Fern Dr., built in 1928, was designed by notable architect Paul R. Williams.It has two buildings, including a 15,280-square-foot house with hand-troweled stucco and a 5,045-square-foot accessory building. The buildings are Mediterranean Revival style, known generally for their formality and elaborate composition.The Pasadena City Council voted unanimously to make the property a monument, which is a step above a landmark.The neighborhood is historic, too. The house is located in Alta San Rafael. In 2012, the city identified the neighborhood as eligible to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.The architect, Williams, was the first African-American member of the American Institute of Architects in 1923.