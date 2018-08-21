Pasadena's most expensive residential rentals, revealed

We took a peek at local listings in Pasadena via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most luxurious listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
102 S. Orange Grove Blvd.
First, feast your eyes on this townhouse located at 102 S. Orange Grove Blvd. in Pasadena. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 3,040 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Pasadena is roughly $3,500/month, this living space is currently going for a commanding $12,800/month. Why so steep?
In the townhouse, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, designer appliances, quartz countertops, a breakfast island, exposed brick, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. There's also garage parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and an elevator. As chic as this rental might appear, pets aren't allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.
1280 Afton St.
Next, check out this single-family home over at 1280 Afton St. in Pasadena. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 3,238 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Pasadena is roughly $5,250/month, this pad is currently going for $8,000/month.
The home features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, a spiral staircase, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a separate guest house, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry and a patio. There's also garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Living in this deluxe house isn't for everyone: cats and dogs aren't welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.
155 Cordova St.
Then, check out this condo situated at 155 Cordova St. in Pasadena. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,720 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Pasadena is roughly $2,650/month, this spot is currently listed at $5,300/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, designer appliances, marble countertops, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. As upscale as this set-up might sound, pets aren't admissible.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable and is a "biker's paradise".
