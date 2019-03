The CA Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has released a new mugshot (left) of Phil Spector, dated June 14, 2017. At right is Spector in a 2005 court appearance.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Alhambra mansion owned by music producer Phil Spector - where he killed actress Lana Clarkson - is now up for sale.The 8,700 square foot home sits on 2.6 acres.It has 10 bathrooms, nine bedrooms, two kitchens and a butler's pantry.The asking price is $5.5 million.Spector is serving 19 years to life after being convicted in 2009 of second-degree murder in Clarkson's death.Her body was found in the home's foyer. Spector maintained during the trial that her death in 2003 was an accident.