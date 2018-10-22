REAL ESTATE

Piece by piece, historic Long Beach mural comes down

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Tile by tile, the mural at the former Port of Long Beach administration building is coming down.


The mural is 17.5 feet tall and 74 feet wide. It tells the story of the discovery of San Pedro Bay by Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo in 1542, through the development of the Port of Long Beach in 1959.

Long Beach Heritage, a local historical preservation group, is spearheading the efforts to save the mural. The mural is comprised of 374 tiles, which must be taken down one at a time. They are then numbered, cleaned and put in crates to be transported to a storage facility.

Brian Worley Art & Restoration has the task of removing the tiles. The goal of Long Beach Heritage is to see the mural reinstalled in a public space, like a school or a park.

Building architect Warren Dedrick's family donated $100,000 to the preservation of the mural. Long Beach Heritage says it is still $50,000 short of its fundraising goal.

The old administration building, at 925 Harbor Plaza, will be demolished later this year.
