Playboy mansion to be protected under deal with new owner

The new owner of the Playboy mansion has made a deal with the city of Los Angeles to maintain the facade in its original condition.Daren Metropoulos, who purchased the mansion from Hugh Hefner before the Playboy founder's death, has agreed not to demolish the 20,000 square foot main residence that he plans to connect to an adjacent property next door.The mansion will now be permanently protected under the agreement.Hefner, who died last year, bought the estate in 1971.The deal announced by City Councilman Paul Koretz, stops short of giving the property the historic landmark status that he sought, but ensures its permanent protection for the future regardless of owner, Koretz's office said.