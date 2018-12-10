'Pocket park' under construction in Chinatown

Construction has begun on a new pocket park in Chinatown. The new park will be on a half-acre lot.The L-shaped lot is located behind the Chinatown Library. Because the lot is on a hillside, the park will have multiple terrace levels featuring seating, landscaping and shade structures.Planning for the park at Yale and Ord Street began in 2010, when the project was awarded $5 million in state funds.That money, from Proposition 84, will only cover part of the costs. The final cost is expected to be $8.5 million. The remaining money will come from city and county funds.The City of Los Angeles purchased the park site in 2017.