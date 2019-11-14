Emergency Renters Relief Program offers $3 million in housing aid to low-income renters in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protection for low-income renters in Los Angeles has arrived, offering nearly $3 million in housing aid to those afraid of losing their homes due to rising rent costs.The Emergency Renters Relief Program was approved unanimously (15-0) by the Los Angeles City Council on Oct. 30 after being authored by District 6 Councilwoman Nury Martinez.The program fills a two-month void, by protecting renters against rent-gouging as a means to force evictions before California's recently signed affordable housing bill, AB 1482, goes into effect Jan. 1. The program is meant to prevent 60-day, no-fault evictions.People may receive rent subsidies if they received one or more rent increase notices totaling more than 8% since March 15, 2019, and have income at or below 80% of area median income.Family Source Centers will serve as the point of contact for people who might need assistance. At 15 locations, they can learn about eligibility and can get help filling out an online application."If we can assist other tenants through our Emergency Renters Relief Program - especially now - as the holidays approach, that could represent a lifetime to keep families from falling into homelessness at the worst time imaginable," said Councilwoman Martinez.People seeking information on the 15 FSC locations can call (866) 557-RENT. Additional resources are available by contacting the Housing Rights Center (HRC) at (800) 477-5977 and the Housing + Community Investment Department (HCIDLA) at (866) 557-7368.