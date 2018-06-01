Rancho San Pedro public housing to be redeveloped

Four developers have presented plans to redevelop the Rancho San Pedro public housing facility.The Rancho San Pedro housing project was built during World War II to house defense workers. It was converted to public housing in 1952. With Rancho San Pedro being so close to the current waterfront redevelopment, city leaders want the aging buildings to reflect the changing neighborhood.The city is calling for a more densely planned community with a mix of market rate and low-income housing. Retail and commercial uses would also be in the mix.The city says no one will be permanently displaced. Those families in good standing will have the right to return and claim one of the low-income units.The city is expected to name a developer by July 2018.