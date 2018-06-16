REAL ESTATE

Redondo Beach inn looks to reopen after fire

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The Palos Verdes Inn in Redondo Beach could be getting a makeover.


The Inn, closed for three years following a fire, would be renamed Hotel Legado.

The plans call for a new look while retaining the same structure.

The number of rooms would stay the same at 110. The new modern hotel plans to relocate the restaurant to the second floor and construct a rooftop pool and deck.

The developer agreed to renovate the hotel in exchange for building a 180-unit apartment complex near the site. The developer also signed an agreement to submit plans for the hotel and begin construction within two years.
