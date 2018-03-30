Redondo Beach waterfront development faces final hurdle

Redondo Beach's waterfront overhaul has one more hurdle: The $400 million plan will now be studied by the California Coastal Commission. The regulatory agency will tour the area next week.The 36-acre project has been in the planning stages for years. Slow-growth activists have been opposed to the size of the project, and appealed to the coastal commission to take a look.The developer, in turn, has filed a $15 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against the city. If the project gets approved, it will be a 524,000-square-foot harbor village.