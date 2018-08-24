Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Anaheim if you've got $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
921 S. Western Ave. (West Anaheim)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 921 S. Western Ave.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, look for an open living room floor plan, carpet and tile floors, white appliances, wooden countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, windows with horizontal blinds, a fireplace and recessed lighting. Sorry pet owners, cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
1619 W. Crescent Ave. (The Colony)
Here's a 504-square-foot studio apartment at 1619 W. Crescent Ave. that's going for $1,390/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site management, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, carpet and hardwood floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, windows with vertical blinds, high ceilings, ceiling fans and garden access. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
120 S. Grand Ave. (West Anaheim)
Next, check out this 440-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 120 S. Grand Ave. It's listed for $1,370/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site management, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find an open living room floor plan, carpet, tile and hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows with vertical blinds, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, large closets, extra storage space and garden access. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
