Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Anaheim if you've got a budget of $1,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1837 W. Sumac Lane (Southwest Anaheim)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1837 W. Sumac Lane that's going for $1,375/month.
The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. The unit boasts hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1001 W. La Palma Ave. (Northwest Anaheim)
Located at 1001 W. La Palma Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,325/month.
The building has on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include tile flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a small breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1235 S. Loara St. (Southwest Anaheim)
Also listed at $1,325/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1235 S. Loara St.
The building features a swimming pool, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, expect tile flooring, ceiling fans, both air conditioning and central heating, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.
