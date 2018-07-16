Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Anaheim if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
921 S. Western Ave., #1
Listed at $1,500/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 921 S. Western Ave., #1.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
150 S. Magnolia Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. It's also listed for $1,500/month for its 680 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a residents lounge, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
120 N. Syracuse St., #42
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 120 N. Syracuse St., #42. It's listed for $1,495/month.
The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a patio and a ceiling fan. When it comes to complex amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool, outdoor space, secured entry and garage parking. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2750 W. Yale Ave., #22
Located at 2750 W. Yale Ave., #22, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,495/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, tile flooring, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool, garage parking, outdoor space with barbecue grills and secured entry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)