Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Anaheim if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
104 E. Leatrice Lane (Anaheim Resort)
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 104 E. Leatrice Lane.
The apartment features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. Both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
2375 W. Crescent Ave. (West Anaheim)
Next, check out this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2375 W. Crescent Ave. It's listed for $1,490/month.
In the unit, you'll get garden access, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and cabinet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management and laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
200 N. Gilbert St. (West Anaheim)
Located at 200 N. Gilbert St., here's a 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,480/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space and garden access. Building amenities include on-site management and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2104 S. Lewis St. (Anaheim Resort)
Listed at $1,475/month, this 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2104 S. Lewis St.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, granite countertops, carpeted flooring, ceiling fans and closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
125 N. Syracuse St. (West Anaheim)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 125 N. Syracuse St. It's listed for $1,465/month for its 770 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans and granite countertops. The building boasts a swimming pool, on-site laundry and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
