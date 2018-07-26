REAL ESTATE

Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,600 get you?

909 S. Knott Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Anaheim?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Anaheim if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

104 E. Leatrice Lane




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 104 E. Leatrice Lane. It's listed for $1,575/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and ceiling fans. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

120 S. Grand Ave.




Here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 120 S. Grand Ave. that's going for $1,570/month.

The building has on-site management, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, black appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, air conditioning units and large windows. Lucky for animal owners, both cats and dogs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3070 E. Frontera St.




Next, check out this 710-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 3070 E. Frontera St. It's listed for $1,560/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and a patio. The building offers outdoor space, a residents lounge, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

909 S. Knott Ave.




Located at 909 S. Knott Ave., here's an 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,555/month.

Building amenities include a residents lounge, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted at this location.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
