Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Anaheim if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
909 S. Knott Ave. (West Anaheim)
Listed at $1,595/month, this 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 909 S. Knott Ave.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. The complex boasts a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
1265 N. Chrisden St.
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1265 N. Chrisden St. It's listed for $1,590/month for its 800 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry, a dog park and on-site management. The apartment features carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
317 E. La Palma Ave. (Northwest Anaheim)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 317 E. La Palma Ave. that's going for $1,589/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, secured entry, on-site management and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
3070 E. Frontera St.
Located at 3070 E. Frontera St., here's a 710-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,560/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1640 W. Ball Road (Southwest Anaheim)
Finally, listed at $1,545/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1640 W. Ball Road.
The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The complex boasts a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.
