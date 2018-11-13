Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Anaheim with a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
317 E. La Palma Ave. (Northwest Anaheim)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 317 E. La Palma Ave. and listed for $1,589/month.
The building features on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2301 E. Ball Road, #237 (Southeast Anaheim)
Here's a 550-square-foot studio apartment at 2301 E. Ball Road, #237, that's going for $1,555/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, central heating, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
120 S. Grand Ave. (West Anaheim)
Next, check out this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 120 S. Grand Ave. and listed for $1,552/month.
In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2375 W. Crescent Ave. (West Anaheim)
Listed at $1,540/month, this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2375 W. Crescent Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect granite countertops, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site management and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2560 W. La Palma Ave. (West Anaheim)
Here's a 799-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2560 W. La Palma Ave. that's going for $1,525/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, covered parking and a swimming pool. Apartment amenities include tile and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a patio. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)