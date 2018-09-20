REAL ESTATE

Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,700 get you?

400 S. Sunkist St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Anaheim?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Anaheim if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

400 S. Sunkist St. (Southeast Anaheim)




Listed at $1,675/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 400 S. Sunkist St.

In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts amenities like a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

317 E. La Palma Ave. (Northwest Anaheim)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 317 E. La Palma Ave. It's listed for $1,625/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, secured entry, on-site management, a swimming pool and assigned parking. In the apartment, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2200 E. Ball Road (Southeast Anaheim)




And finally, here's a 702-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2200 E. Ball Road that's going for $1,615/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the apartment, anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted with additional fees.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
