REAL ESTATE

Renting in Beverly Hills: What will $2,400 get you?

121 S. Elm Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Beverly Hills?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Beverly Hills if you've got a budget of $2,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

140 S. Elm Drive




Listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 140 S. Elm Drive.

The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and assigned parking. In the condo, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a private patio, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Dogs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

121 S. Elm Drive, #7




Next, there's this studio apartment located at 121 S. Elm Drive, #7. It's listed for $2,350/month for its 550 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a roof deck, a dog run and secured entry. In the apartment, which is available furnished, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

444 N. Oakhurst Drive, #E




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 444 N. Oakhurst Drive, #E, that's also going for $2,350/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The building has garage parking, secured entry and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
