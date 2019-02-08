REAL ESTATE

Renting in Burbank: What will $2,000 get you?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Burbank?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Burbank with a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

423 E. Elmwood Ave.






Listed at $2,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 423 E. Elmwood Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space, while the unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed at this time. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

333 Andover Drive (Burbank)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 333 Andover Drive. It's listed for $1,970/month for its 700 square feet of space.

Building amenities include an outdoor area, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The bright unit features a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are both allowed on this property.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

400 N. Hollywood Way, #101 (Burbank)





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 400 N. Hollywood Way, #101 that's going for $1,925/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and a private balcony. The building features assigned parking, along with an on-site laundry facilities. Pet owners, rejoice: your furry friends are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and is very bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
