Renting in Burbank: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Burbank with a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
311 N. Buena Vista St.
Listed at $2,175/month, this 717-square-foot studio apartment is located at 311 N. Buena Vista St.
In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood floors. The complex features on-site laundry facilities plus multiple swimming pools and fitness centers. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.
222 N. Buena Vista St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 222 N. Buena Vista St., which is listed for $2,150/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed per a deposit and pet rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.
333 Andover Drive
Here's an 890-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 333 Andover Drive that's going for $2,130/month.
The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, look for wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, carpeting, h and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable.
