Renting in Burbank: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Burbank if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
222 N. Buena Vista St.
Listed at $2,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 222 N. Buena Vista St.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the apartment, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable.
355 N. Maple St., #24
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 355 N. Maple St., #24. It's also listed for $2,150/month for its 660 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, extra storage space, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a breakfast bar. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable.
230 N. Valley St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 230 N. Valley St. that's going for $2,125/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, outdoor space and on-site management. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed with additional fees.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable.
