REAL ESTATE

Renting in Burbank: What will $2,200 get you?

355 N. Maple St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Burbank?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Burbank if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

222 N. Buena Vista St.




Listed at $2,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 222 N. Buena Vista St.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the apartment, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

355 N. Maple St., #24




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 355 N. Maple St., #24. It's also listed for $2,150/month for its 660 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, extra storage space, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a breakfast bar. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)

230 N. Valley St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 230 N. Valley St. that's going for $2,125/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, outdoor space and on-site management. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed with additional fees.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
