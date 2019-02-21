Renting in Costa Mesa: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Costa Mesa if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2855 Pinecreek Drive
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2855 Pinecreek Drive. It's listed for $1,559/month for its 495 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, there is a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a private balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that both cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
291 Avocado St., #B06
Here's a 590-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 291 Avocado St. that's going for $1,550/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking, while the unit features hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2115 Placentia Ave., #20
Last but not least, check out this cozy 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2115 Placentia Ave. It's listed for $1,550/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The unit includes carpeting throughout, along with new blinds and granite countertops. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
