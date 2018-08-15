REAL ESTATE

Renting in Costa Mesa: What will $1,700 get you?

2855 Pinecreek Drive. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Costa Mesa?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Costa Mesa with a budget of $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

887 Center St.




Listed at $1,700/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 887 Center St.

Building amenities include secured entry, shared outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, large windows, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a separate dining area. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2855 Pinecreek Drive




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 2855 Pinecreek Drive. It's listed for $1,689/month for its 748 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

931 W. 19th St.




Here's a 627-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 931 W. 19th St. that's going for $1,650/month.

The building features gated entry, a swimming pool, assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpet and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and large windows. Sorry pet owners, animals are not welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)
