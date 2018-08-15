Renting in Costa Mesa: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Costa Mesa with a budget of $1,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
887 Center St.
Listed at $1,700/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 887 Center St.
Building amenities include secured entry, shared outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, large windows, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a separate dining area. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
2855 Pinecreek Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 2855 Pinecreek Drive. It's listed for $1,689/month for its 748 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
931 W. 19th St.
Here's a 627-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 931 W. 19th St. that's going for $1,650/month.
The building features gated entry, a swimming pool, assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpet and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and large windows. Sorry pet owners, animals are not welcome here.
