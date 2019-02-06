REAL ESTATE

Renting in Costa Mesa: What will $1,700 get you?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Costa Mesa?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Costa Mesa if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

383 W. Wilson St.






First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 383 W. Wilson St. It's listed for $1,680/month for its 650 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry and storage space, while the upper-level unit includes a private garage and major kitchen appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2000 Parsons St.






Here's a 460-square-foot studio at 2000 Parsons St. that's going for $1,675/month.

In the bright unit, you'll get a private balcony, upscale modern renovations and energy efficient appliances. The building features on-site laundry and, when it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2855 Pinecreek Drive






Located at 2855 Pinecreek Drive, here's a 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,609/month.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, additional storage and a balcony/patio. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are both welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
