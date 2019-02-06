Renting in Costa Mesa: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Costa Mesa if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
383 W. Wilson St.
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 383 W. Wilson St. It's listed for $1,680/month for its 650 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry and storage space, while the upper-level unit includes a private garage and major kitchen appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
2000 Parsons St.
Here's a 460-square-foot studio at 2000 Parsons St. that's going for $1,675/month.
In the bright unit, you'll get a private balcony, upscale modern renovations and energy efficient appliances. The building features on-site laundry and, when it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
2855 Pinecreek Drive
Located at 2855 Pinecreek Drive, here's a 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,609/month.
In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, additional storage and a balcony/patio. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are both welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
