Renting in Costa Mesa: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Costa Mesa if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
126 E. 18th St.
First up, there's this studio situated at 126 E. 18th St. It's also listed for $1,695/month for its 515 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, while the unit features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a private balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2000 Parsons St.
Next, check out this 460-square-foot studio that's located at 2000 Parsons St. It's listed for $1,675/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2855 Pinecreek Drive
Last but not least, located at 2855 Pinecreek Drive, here's a 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,669/month.
In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet and a private balcony, while the building offers on-site laundry and extra storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
