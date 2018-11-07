REAL ESTATE

Renting in Downtown Los Angeles: What will $3,500 get you?

510 S. Hewitt St., #302. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $2,950.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $3,500/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

510 S. Hewitt St., #302




Listed at $3,500/month, this 1,330-square-foot studio condo is located at 510 S. Hewitt St., #302.

In the furnished condo, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking. Animals are not allowed.

717 W. Olympic Blvd., #2101




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 717 W. Olympic Blvd., #2101. It's listed for $3,440/month for its 843 square feet of space.

The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

900 S. Figueroa St., #903




Here's a 913-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 900 S. Figueroa St., #903, that's also going for $3,440/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floori, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and concierge service.

